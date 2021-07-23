Reliant Care Management is in seeking individuals that have a committed, caring & responsive approach in nursing.
NOW HIRING for RN, LPN, CNA, CMT and supporting roles in our facilities such as dietary, housekeeping, laundry.
Why should you consider a career with Reliant Care Management?
Competitive Starting Rate
Health Benefits
Accrued Paid Time Off
401 K Savings Plan
Shift Differential
Family Orientated Environment
…and more!
Below is a list of upcoming job fair dates/times for our locations in Kansas City and surrounding areas:
Bridgewood: August 10th & 11th 9a - 12p
Cedars: August 13th & 14th 10a - 12p
Eastview: August 17 & 20th 11am - 3p
Edgewood: August 18th & 19th 10am to 2p
Four Seasons: July 28th & Aug 4th 12p - 4p
Gregory: August 16th & 17th 11a - 3p
Milan: August 11th & 18th 8a -12p
Nathan: August 19th & 20 10am -2p
Nicks: August 18th & 19th 11a -3p
Parkway: August 12th & 18th 10-2p
Pettis: August 9th 18th 9a to 1p
For more information, contact Jamie Williams at
417-667-1890 or visit our website at reliantcaremgmt.com
