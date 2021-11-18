Pure Fishing Distribution, just North of Downtown Kansas City, Missouri is now hiring for several warehouse positions, including Order Picker, Order Pulling, Packaging, and Labeling.
Come to our Career Fairs!
Wednesday, December 1st
Wednesday, December 8th
Wednesday, December 15th
3:30pm – 5:00pm
10220 NW Transcon Drive
Kansas City, MO 64153
Come be our next great catch.
Apply online at purefishing.com/careers or text FISH to 39501.
At Pure Fishing you will have the opportunity to develop a successful career path and take an active role in the innovation and process optimization necessary to successfully deliver the best quality fishing equipment in the world.
Come join our fun loving, highly-motivated and goal-oriented team. Our work environment is based on mutual respect where we celebrate individual strengths and life experiences, all of which contribute to the collective success of the team!
