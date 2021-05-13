Providence Place is currently offering full time opportunities to RNs, LPNs and CNAs who are interested in making a difference in the lives of their patients while helping them remain independent. Part of the Prime Healthcare system, employees have access to a full range of benefits, PTO, and competitive pay. Interested candidates can either join us for our Walk In Hiring Event from 3:00pm-6:00pm on Wednesday, 5/26/21, or can apply online at https://www.providencekc.com/careers/.
Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to apply.
Located on the Providence Medical Center campus, Providence Place offers our residents a host of services that enhance their stay at our facility. From state-of-the-art rehabilitation services to physical, emotional and spiritual care, our staff’s primary goal is to provide residents a home-like atmosphere where the focus is on the individual.
As a full time team member, benefit options include, but are not limited to:
- 401(K) Retirement Savings Plan
- Medical/Dental/Vision Benefit Options
- Flexible Savings Account (FSA)
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Life Insurance and AD&D
- Short Term & Long-Term Disability
- MetLife Legal Plans
- Employee Assistant Program
- Nationwide Pet Insurance
- MetLife Auto & Home Insurance
Interested in taking your career to the next level with a company who wants to help you grow? Apply today at https://www.providencekc.com/careers/ or email your resume to cloffredo@primehealthcare.com.
We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer and do not discriminate against applicants due to veteran status, disability, race, gender identity, sexual orientation, or other protected characteristics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.