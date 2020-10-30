Providence Medical Center/Saint John Hospital

Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas
Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas
We invite you to join our team of healthcare heroes.
NOW HIRING
Experienced Registered Nurses
Benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401K Plan, continuing education, tuition reimbursement and more.
*Bonus Restrictions apply. We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer and do not discriminate against applicants due to veteran status, disability, race, gender identity, sexual orientation, or other protected characteristics.
Also hiring for:
Medical Assistants
EVS
Patient Account Registrars
Nursing Assistants
Director of Behavioral Health
For a list of current openings at Providence Medical Center, visit www.providencekc.com/careers.
For a list of current openings at Saint John Hospital, visit www.stjohnleavenworth.com/careers.
