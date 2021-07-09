Profile Cabinet Stone Design

We have immediate needs in the following departments:

Cabinet Builders

Doors

Drawers

Engineering

Hang Out

Finishing

 

Benefits include:

Medical

Dental

Vision

Life Insurance

 

Paid vacations and holidays

 

Send your resume’ to hrdept@profilecabinet.com

or apply in person

7400 E 12 Street

Kansas City, MO 64126

 

To see what we’re about, visit

https://www.profilecabinet.com/

