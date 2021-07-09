Profile Cabinet Stone Design

We have immediate needs in the following departments:
Cabinet Builders
Doors
Drawers
Engineering
Hang Out
Finishing
Benefits include:
Medical
Dental
Vision
Life Insurance
Paid vacations and holidays
Send your resume’ to hrdept@profilecabinet.com
or apply in person
7400 E 12 Street
Kansas City, MO 64126
To see what we’re about, visit
