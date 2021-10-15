Pride Cleaners is NOW HIRING for multiple positions, including store associates and production workers!
Why should you consider a career with Pride Cleaners?
- 41 Pride Cleaners locations to choose from
-Flexible days and hours to work
-$100 Bonus after 90 Days
-An excellent opportunity to develop Customer Service skills
To learn more and apply:
Email: pride@pridecleaners.com
OR apply online at: www.pridecleaners.com/online-application/
