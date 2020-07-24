Delivery Drivers – Extra Money!
Pizza Hut – NPC International
How does $1200 a month sound? Work just 20 hours per week, and you could earn up to $1200, plus Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow with Next Day Pay!
We’re currently hiring Delivery Drivers.
As a Pizza Hut Delivery Driver for NPC, you’ll enjoy:
- Taking home Cash Tips daily, plus earning an Hourly Wage and Daily Mileage Reimbursement. With Next Day Pay, you can work today and get earnings tomorrow.
- Flexible part-time hours
- Accident-free hours rewards
- Vacation
- 401k program
You must be at least 18 years old and will need a valid driver’s license, up-to-date insurance, and a reliable vehicle.
With 1500 locations in 27 states, NPC International is the largest Pizza Hut and Wendy’s franchisee. At NPC International, you’ll find a family of passionate people committed to each other’s success. We understand that our biggest strength is our people, and we make sure our top priority is creating a supportive and fun environment for our team.
Come join a global leader in the restaurant industry and see first-hand that when you can go anywhere…you do.
NPC is an equal opportunity employer and dedicated to the strength diversity brings to the workplace.
Shift Managers
Pizza Hut – NPC International
If you're ready to take the next step in your career in restaurant management, our Shift Manager position is the right place to do it. Working as a Shift Manager will let you develop your management skills while still having the time to do the things you enjoy. You'll benefit from our training and career opportunities and receive reward and recognition for your efforts, and develop the skills you need to advance.
Plus, Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow with Next Day Pay.
The good news is that your training will teach you everything you need to know to succeed on the job. But there are a few skills you should have from the get-go:
We have a great culture and look for people with a similar mindset. You're the honest, energetic and approachable type; able to get along and communicate easily with people at all levels. You're never short of a smile and take real pride in your work; cope well under pressure and thrive on a challenge.
A natural leader, you sincerely value customers and champion teamwork. You're all about teaching new things and motivating the team to work together.
You set high standards for yourself and the people you work with – you love keeping things clean, safe and fun for the team and the customers.
You want to learn how to run great restaurants from the best restaurant managers in the business and you're at least 18 years old with a valid driver's license, reliable transportation (not public transportation – you may need to drive to make deposits for the restaurant sometimes) and a true desire to learn and grow.
Keep in mind, this is just basic information. You'll find out more after you apply.
Come join a global leader in the restaurant industry and see first-hand that when you can go anywhere…you do.
NPC is an equal opportunity employer and dedicated to the strength diversity brings to the workplace.
Assistant Managers
If you have experience in restaurant management, think about a career with NPC International. NPC International is the LARGEST FRANCHISEE of PIZZA HUT, with over 1200 locations in 27 states, accounting for 20% of the domestic Pizza Hut system.
You know who you are - a natural leader, you love putting together a winning team. You're all about teaching new things and motivating the team to work together. At NPC’s restaurant locations, you can do all that – and more. Here, you will work with smart, experienced, fun people. Expect training and growth. Plenty of excitement. Unique challenges. And a world of opportunity.
What are we looking for? The good news is that your training will teach you everything you need to know to succeed on the job. But there are a few skills you should have from the get-go:
You have leadership experience in the restaurant, hospitality or retail industry.
You're all about creating a great place to work for your team.
You want to make your customer's day and it shows in the way you are maniacal about serving amazing pizza with a great big smile.
You set high standards for yourself and for your people.
You're up for a challenge. You love the excitement of the restaurant business and know every day is different.
And, you're at least 18 years old with a valid driver's license, reliable transportation (not public transportation – you may need to drive to make deposits for the restaurant sometimes) and a true desire to learn and grow.
Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow with Next Day Pay.
Come join a global leader in the restaurant industry and see first-hand that when you can go anywhere…you do.
NPC is an equal opportunity employer and dedicated to the strength diversity brings to the workplace.
To apply, visit www.NPCcareers.com or text “Pizza” to 52345.
