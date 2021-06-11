Pizza Blends, a division of C.H. Guenther & Son, in North Kansas City has the following openings:
Quality Assurance Technologist
- Shift – Monday through Friday with occasional Saturdays if needed
- This role will be assisting the Quality manager in their absence but also helping the technicians if they fall behind. In addition, the role will look after customer complaints, complete all investigations, and notify the departments when product is on hold and when it can go back into production.
Sanitation Supervisor – Food Manufacturing
- Shift – Monday through Friday with occasional Saturdays if needed
- This role is in charge of the sanitation program by coordinating sanitation schedules, training employees on sanitation, manage the pest control at the facility, and coordinating food safety inspections and completing corrective actions on the findings.
Forklift Operator opening on 1st shift.
- Responsibility: Move pallets from the production area to the warehouse. Load and receive trucks of product and pull orders or product for the production team. Knows how to drive a stand up and a sit down forklift.
- Hours - 8 hour schedule, the hours are 7am-3:30pm or 10 hour schedule, the hours will be 5am – 3:30pm. The schedule is dictated by production and customer demands.
- Day of Work – We work Monday through Friday and Saturdays when production needs it.
Quality Assurance Technician opening on 1st shift.
- Responsibility: Perform testing on the batches of product and taste task on finish product, as well as ensure that the product is correct and in the correct bag. If there are issues, the tech will communicate to the proper personnel of the discrepancies to get them corrected. They also test raw materials coming into the plant prior to it going to the process.
- Hours - 8 hour schedule, the hours are 7am-3:30pm or 10 hour schedule, the hours will be 5am – 3:30pm. The schedule is dictated by production and customer demands.
- Day of Work – We work Monday through Friday and Saturdays when production needs it.
Production Operator opening on 2nd shift
- Responsibility: Run the machine that is loading the bags with the product while monitoring the metal detectors as well as making adjustments to ensure efficiency of the machine.
- Hours - 8 hour schedule, the hours are 3:30pm – 12:00am or 10 hour schedule, the hours will be 3:30pm – 2am. The schedule is dictated by production and customer demands.
- Day of Work – We work Monday through Friday and Saturdays when production needs it.
- Shift Differential - $0.50
To apply, click here: https://chg.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/US_External_Career_Site/1/refreshFacet/318c8bb6f553100021d223d9780d30be
Or visit chg.com/careers, scroll down towards the end of the page and select U.S., lastly, select N. Kansas City as the location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.