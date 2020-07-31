Thank you for letting Pinnacle Staffing Group assist you in finding your next career opportunity. We are a full-service staffing agency. Our main focus at Pinnacle is to match you with your dream job! Our recruiting experts have on average 15 years of recruiting and human resource experience. They will truly listen to you and will get an understanding of your goals, skills and interests. Your success starts with the right job opportunity.
Current openings include: Warehouse – Picking and Packing, Forklift Drivers, Machine Operators, Welders, Drivers- Class B, Janitorial, Housekeeping
Contact one of our recruiters now at 913-353-5557 to see what exciting career opportunities await you!
To apply, visit https://www.thepinnaclegroups.com/applicationPSG.html
