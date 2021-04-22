As part of Performance Food Group, Performance Foodservice offers the benefits of working for a nationwide company, while maintaining a local, family feel. As a leader in the foodservice industry, we provide passionate, hard-working associates with opportunities to grow their careers while helping the restaurants we love build their dreams. Our 10,000+ associates procure, sell, and deliver more than 125,000 different food and food-related products to restaurants throughout the country. We are inspired by food, invested in relationships, and offer an environment where you can thrive.
Performance Foodservice in Lee’s Summit is seeking Class A Drivers.
Local and Overnight routes available.
$6,500 Sign-on bonus for Class A
Apply at:
https://jobs.performancefoodservice.com/job/12685669/cdl-class-a-delivery-driver-lees-summit-6500-sign-on-bonus-lees-summit-mo/
Also hiring for Class B Drivers in Lee’s Summit.
Apply at:
https://jobs.performancefoodservice.com/job/12482542/cdl-class-b-delivery-driver-lees-summit-3000-sign-on-bonus-lees-summit-mo/
