Parker Performance Materials, a Parker Hannifin Filtration Group business, is headquartered in Lee's Summit, Missouri. We specialize in ePTFE membranes, surface coatings, and electret meltblown technologies. With more than two decades of engineering and manufacturing experience, our team works closely with customers to solve their most critical challenges. With superior performance, Performance Materials’ products are trusted for the most challenging air filtration, venting and apparel applications. We are expanding our manufacturing team in Lee's Summit, MO and have opportunities for Production Operators on our rotating day shift. The starting wage is $13.00 per hour plus a $1.00 per hour shift bonus for working every other weekend. The schedule consists of 12 hour shifts (5:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) 4 days one week and 3 days the following week on a rotating basis with Friday, Saturday and Sunday off every other week. Please note that the schedule is always subject to change if needed to serve our customers.
MO-Lee's Summit, United States
MO-Lee's Summit, United States
The Production Operator will perform a variety of tasks involved in the manufacture of filtration media. Responsibilities include the safe operation of manufacturing process equipment, quality inspection and other tasks as needed while ensuring compliance with environmental, health and safety policies. • Work safely, complying with all environmental, health and safety policies and procedures and proactively identify and report potential safety hazards so they can be corrected. • Produce products at scheduled production levels that meet quality standards and delivery schedules • Operate all plant equipment and perform machine set-up as needed • Recommend preventative maintenance or repair • Monitor process operating parameters to ensure the process is within required specifications at all times • Effectively communicate and work with others to build a cohesive team environment This posting contains only general job requirements. Other duties may be assigned.
• High school diploma or GED • Able to read, write and speak English fluently • Able to meet attendance expectations • Computer skills--ability to learn company‐specific programs • Able to make routine decisions within a predetermined scope of authority • Able & willing to work all shifts / schedules as needed including overtime as business needs warrant • Lift up to 50 pounds, climb stairs, kneel, stoop, sit, walk extensively throughout the course of a 10 - 12 hour shift • Good record keeping and measurement skills • Willingness to learn all equipment and move from one job to another as business needs warrant • Demonstrated teamwork – must work successfully and effectively with others
Parker is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. Parker is committed to ensuring equal employment opportunities for all job applicants and employees. Employment decisions are based upon job related reasons regardless of race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, national origin, disability, gender identity, genetic information, veteran status, or any other status protected by law. U.S. Citizenship/Permanent Resident is required for most positions. (“Minority/Female/Disability/Veteran/VEVRAA Federal Contractor”)
