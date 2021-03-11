About Ozark Ready Mix Company, Inc.
Ozark Ready Mix Company, Inc. serves 23 counties in the mid-Missouri area. With a large fleet of trucks, we provide the best ready-mixed concrete for industrial, commercial, highway, or residential.
We are mid-Missouri's best source for ready-mixed concrete delivered promptly at competitive prices. Our mixes are computer controlled and made using materials to ensure consistent quality.
Why Choose Us?
- We have been in the ready mix concrete business since 1956. From patios to highways, we can handle any job large or small.
- We are always ready to adopt new technologies, pursue innovative growth strategies, and accept new challenges.
Our large fleet of trucks spans over 25 plants located in 23 mid-Missouri counties and two Kansas counties. We are Kansas City’s best source for ready-mixed concrete delivered promptly at competitive prices.
NOW HIRING FULL AND PART-TIME CLASS A and B CDL DRIVERS!
- Locations in Kansas City, MO, Lee’s Summit, MO, Johnson County, KS, and Wyandotte County, KS
- Offering excellent pay and benefits
- Potential sign-on bonus available
Interested candidates, please email ozarkreadymix@gmail.com to request an application and schedule an interview.
To learn more about Ozark Ready Mix Company, Inc. visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.