Oregon Tool, formerly Blount International is hiring!
Come to our Hiring Event!
Friday, June 25, 2pm – 6pm
Saturday, June 26, 8am – Noon
Manufacturing Plant
4840 E. 12th Street
Kansas City, MO
Tours, Interviews, Job Offers
$1100 hiring/retention bonus for those that are hired
We are hiring for both the Manufacturing Plant and our Distribution Warehouse, 10331 NW Transcon Dr., Kansas City, MO
If you cannot make it to the Hiring Event, please apply online at www.oregontool.com/careers and search Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.