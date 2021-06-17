Oregon Tool

Oregon Tool, formerly Blount International is hiring!

Come to our Hiring Event!

Friday, June 25, 2pm – 6pm

Saturday, June 26, 8am – Noon

 

Manufacturing Plant

4840 E. 12th Street

Kansas City, MO

Tours, Interviews, Job Offers

$1100 hiring/retention bonus for those that are hired

We are hiring for both the Manufacturing Plant and our Distribution Warehouse, 10331 NW Transcon Dr., Kansas City, MO

If you cannot make it to the Hiring Event, please apply online at www.oregontool.com/careers and search Kansas City.

