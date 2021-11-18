Orange EV is a rapidly growing leader in heavy-duty electric trucks having sold more than all of its competitors combined. Come join our team and make a difference for our customers, our company, the planet, and help revolutionize an entire industry! Be a part of the technology of the future.
Why should you consider a career with Orange EV?
- HEALTHCARE WITH NO PREMIUM COST AVAILABLE
- COMPETITIVE WAGES
- 401K WITH MATCHING
- SAVE THE WORLD!
Immediately Available Positions
- Systems Engineer
- Electrical Engineering Manager
- Senior CAD Designer
- Test Engineer
- Rental Fleet Administrator
- Director of Rental Operations
- IT Network & Security Administrator
- Assembly Technicians
- Utility Operators
- Material Handlers
Company Video
https://orangeev.com/company-info/
Learn more and apply at www.orangeev.com/careers or send your resume to careers@orangeev.com.
