Olathe Public Schools
Now Hiring!
Positions include Substitute Teachers (only 60 college credit hours required), Substitute Nurses, Para Substitutes (no college required), and several other job opportunities. For a full list of available positions please visit our website.
We offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, and benefits for qualifying positions. We stand behind our vision of helping students to be prepared for their future!
To apply, go to:
https://www.applitrack.com/olathe/onlineapp/default.aspx
For questions related to Substitute Teachers, Paras, or Nurses contact:
Shelly at 780-8268 or mlongstrethec@olatheschools.org
For questions related to all other jobs contact:
913-780-7000.
