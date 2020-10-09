Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center is one of the twenty largest employers in St. Joseph. The vision of NMPRC is to transform lives by providing hope, recovery, rehabilitation, and support through the safe delivery of treatment to patients. Our mission is to provide high-quality hospital treatment for Missouri residents with severe mental illness referred by the criminal justice system. We also assist and prepare such patients for their re-entry into the community, while maintaining their individual safety and that of the general public.
We are currently seeking RN’s and LPN’s to join our dedicated treatment teams in making a difference in the lives of patients every day. 12 hour and 8 hour shifts available. Graduate Nurses Welcome.
We offer an excellent benefit package with affordable Health, Dental, Vision and Life insurance, retirement, 12 paid holidays, 3 weeks paid vacation per year.
Please submit resume to nmprchr@dmh.mo.gov or apply online at https://mocareers.mo.gov/hiretrue/mo/mocareers/index.html.
