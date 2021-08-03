Nazdar, headquartered in Shawnee, KS, (a suburb of Kansas City, MO) is a leading manufacturer of screen printing, wide format digital and flexographic inks and a distributor of printing supplies world-wide.

NOW HIRING FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS

IN SHAWNEE, KS: 

Production/Manufacturing

Packager – Dayshift:

 https://bit.ly/Naz-Packager-Day

 

Part-Time Production Workers - Weekend Shift:

https://bit.ly/Naz-PT-Production-Wknd

 

Production Utility Worker – Dayshift:

https://bit.ly/Naz-Production-Utility-Day

 

Production Batch-Maker Dayshift:

https://bit.ly/Naz-Production-Batch-Day

Production Batch-Marker Weekend (4-10 schedule):

https://bit.ly/Naz-Production-Batch-4-10

 

Other Opportunities

Marketing Coordinator:

https://bit.ly/Naz-MarketingCoordinator

 

Procurement Buyer:

https://bit.ly/Naz-Procurement-Buyer

 

R&D Narrow Web Chemist:

https://bit.ly/NIT-NarrowWebChemist  

 

Product Marketing Coordinator:

https://bit.ly/Naz-Prdct-MarketingCoordinator

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.