Nazdar, headquartered in Shawnee, KS, (a suburb of Kansas City, MO) is a leading manufacturer of screen printing, wide format digital and flexographic inks and a distributor of printing supplies world-wide.
NOW HIRING FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS
IN SHAWNEE, KS:
Production/Manufacturing
Packager – Dayshift:
https://bit.ly/Naz-Packager-Day
Part-Time Production Workers - Weekend Shift:
https://bit.ly/Naz-PT-Production-Wknd
Production Utility Worker – Dayshift:
https://bit.ly/Naz-Production-Utility-Day
Production Batch-Maker Dayshift:
https://bit.ly/Naz-Production-Batch-Day
Production Batch-Marker Weekend (4-10 schedule):
https://bit.ly/Naz-Production-Batch-4-10
Other Opportunities
Marketing Coordinator:
https://bit.ly/Naz-MarketingCoordinator
Procurement Buyer:
https://bit.ly/Naz-Procurement-Buyer
R&D Narrow Web Chemist:
https://bit.ly/NIT-NarrowWebChemist
Product Marketing Coordinator:
