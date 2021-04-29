Montessori Academy in Kansas City, MO is currently seeking a full time or part time Montessori teacher for toddler through preschool classes! Montessori training preferred. However, we are willing to work with someone who loves children, has a strong work ethic, and is reliable and honest. Possibility of free childcare for your child.
$500 Hiring Bonus
To learn more and apply, text/call 816-588-3470 or email montessoriacademy@teachers.org.
Our mission is to foster academic excellence in a safe and loving environment. We are looking for someone who will take the time to discover the thoughts and feelings of the children and is dedicated to having a smooth-running classroom. We want someone who will bring their creativity and enthusiasm for learning to the children they care for.
Click here to learn more: http://montessori-academy-kc.com/index.html
