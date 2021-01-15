Correctional Officer – Department of Corrections
Why you’ll love this position:
A position in the Missouri Department of Corrections is more than a job. It's a calling. Corrections employees transform lives, equipping Missourians in the criminal justice system with the skills they need to contribute to their communities, inside and outside our walls. More than 95 percent of people who enter the prison system ultimately are released. We want to make sure they’re good neighbors.
We offer great benefits!
Missouri State Employee Retirement System / Deferred compensation plan / Health insurance (medical, vision, dental for employees and family) / Paid life insurance / Long-term disability insurance / Cafeteria plan / Paid holidays / 10 hours annual leave per month / 10 hours sick leave per month / Uniforms provided when required / Pre-service and in-service training / Access to credit union / Direct deposit of paycheck (required) / Employee health, wellness and safety initiatives / MOST 529 College Savings Program
What you’ll do
Maintains security in buildings/towers/other posts of an adult correctional facility; intervenes during emergencies or altercations and gains physical control of offenders
Supervises movement of offenders inside/outside the correctional facility; conducts periodic counts of offenders; searches offenders and their living quarters for contraband; Escorts/transports offenders to predetermined locations
Supervises offenders: in housing units; during the performance of work activities; during recreational/ religious activities
Conducts inspections for health and safety hazards; prepares/submits reports on offender violations of divisional or correctional facility rules/unusual offender behaviors/observed mechanical deficiencies/ security breaches or failures
Discusses minor adjustment problems with offenders; refers serious problems to proper correctional facility staff; promotes rehabilitation by attempting to modify offender’s social attitudes/discouraging undesirable behaviors/encouraging worthwhile activities
Supervises visits with offenders; searches visitors/offenders/buildings/grounds for contraband
Performs work in accordance with established rules/regulations/post orders/specific instructions; receives general administrative direction
Performs other related work as assigned
All you need for success:
Minimum Qualifications:
- Must be 19 years of age or older.
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
1. Ability to pass a background investigation administered by the Missouri Department of Corrections.
2. Ability to complete Defensive Tactics and Standard First Aid\CPR training during Basic Training administered by the Missouri Department of Corrections.
By assignment, a position may require:
3. Ability to complete and maintain firearms certification training administered by the Missouri Department of Corrections.
4. Possession of a valid vehicle operator's license.
All requested documents MUST be received by the closing date listed.
The Missouri Department of Corrections is proud to have a tradition of promotion from within for employees looking for and seeking distinctive career paths. As you work for the department, we invite you to consider your goals and make choices to actively head toward them. We seek to recognize employees who serve with distinction.
If you have questions about this position, please contact: Recruiting@doc.mo.gov
Apply at the location nearest you:
WMCC in Cameron
https://mocareers.mo.gov/hiretrue/ce3/job-board/5effe9b2-4b89-494b-ac76-c45e25190768/82125610-c46d-4c78-8300-ee66f5505790
WRDCC in St. Joseph
https://mocareers.mo.gov/hiretrue/ce3/job-board/5effe9b2-4b89-494b-ac76-c45e25190768/bcac8dc5-eade-4931-9d38-62f73eb59b8b
KCRC in Kansas City
https://mocareers.mo.gov/hiretrue/ce3/job-board/5effe9b2-4b89-494b-ac76-c45e25190768/036734b7-2e78-4b7e-9ef3-7015d78cba4b
For all positions, visit doc.mo.gov/jobs.
The State of Missouri is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees
