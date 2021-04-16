Cultivating Creativity and Innovation
A career in manufacturing is nothing like it was in generations past. With updated, state-of-the-art machinery and training programs in place, you can grow your career with clear pathways to advanced skills and positions. More than 500 employees in three manufacturing facilities allows Milbank the flexibility to schedule, produce and ship orders quickly. Milbank offers an array of job opportunities: positions in everything from machinery and assembly, to engineering and technology. Come join us and find your place in the Milbank family!
We are currently hiring for the following positions in our Kansas City plant:
Flow Line Assembler
Human Resources Coordinator
We are currently hiring for the following positions in our Concordia, MO plant:
Final Assembler
Paint Line
Quality Inspector
Welder
Join our team and apply at milbankworks.com/careers.
