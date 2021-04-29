Mid-States is hiring Full-Time and Part-Time Material Handlers for our Lee's Summit Distribution Center! Full-Time positions are benefit eligible, first and second shifts are available with occasional weekend work during times of high demand. The Distribution Center Material Handler ensures orders and inventory will be received, picked, packed, shipped and stored accurately. Our top candidates will be detailed-oriented, accurate and able to follow directions. Successful candidates will also have the ability to work well within a team and exercise good judgment in all aspects of the work. We will train the right individual. The pay ranges START at $16 - $19 per hour for full-time and $15 per hour for part-time.
Click here to learn more and apply: https://msdist.com/careers/
ABOUT MID-STATES:
Established in 1954, Mid-States Distributing Company, Inc. ("Mid-States") is the leading Farm, Ranch and Home Retail Cooperative. Our cooperative consists of 34 independent, privately held, financially sound Farm, Ranch & Home retailers (“Members”) who are committed and loyal to their fellow Members and the betterment of all. The Members have approximately 650+ retail store locations throughout the United States and Canada generating over $7 billion of annual retail sales. Our Members merchandise items such as agriculture parts & supplies, petroleum products, tools & hardware, pet food, lawn & garden, animal health supplies, apparel & footwear, sporting goods as well as other products for the Farm, Ranch and Home.
POSITION OVERVIEW:
Performs the necessary functions of operation to ensure orders and inventory will be received, picked, packed, shipped and stored accurately. Must be detail-oriented, accurate and able to follow directions. Position requires ability to work well within a team and exercise good judgment in all aspects of the work. No experience? No problem. We’ll train and certify you.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
- May operate the following equipment: Sit-down forklift, order picker, reach truck, turret truck, pallet riders and other material handling equipment as necessary. Training will be provided as needed.
- Operates RF equipment in order to successfully perform daily functions.
- Work closely with Warehouse Management team and office personnel.
- Multi-task and be on rotation for different job functions.
- Assist in maintaining the facility and equipment in proper condition.
- Assist in maintaining the security of the warehouse.
- Conduct all tasks in a manner that promotes safety.
- Perform daily housekeeping tasks and others as assigned.
- Unload new product and place in staging area to be received for put away.
- Ensure all purchase orders are received in an accurate and timely manner.
- Pick and ship orders from all areas of the Distribution Center as assigned.
- Ensure all pallets are securely shrink wrapped prior to shipment.
- Ensure proper labels and bar codes have been applied to cartons/pallets before shipping.
- Stage shipments in appropriate shipping areas.
- Perform packaging and verification of order accuracy at the designated pick and pack areas.
- Ensure all the paperwork is maintained and submitted to the proper departments in a timely manner.
- Perform other duties as assigned including duties outside normal responsibilities as needed.
DESIRED MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
- High school diploma/GED preferred.
- Must be highly motivated and able to work independently with a positive attitude.
- Experience with Material Handling Equipment (Forklifts, Order Pickers, Pallet Runners) helpful but not required.
- Ability to problem solve.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Ability to climb. Ascending or descending ladders, stairs, scaffolding, ramps and the like, using feet and legs and/or hands and arms.
- Ability to stoop, kneel, crouch, reach and stand for extended periods of time.
- Ability to walk for extended hours.
- Ability to lift.
- Ability to use fingers. Picking, pinching, typing or otherwise working, primarily with fingers rather than with the whole hand as in handling.
- Ability to talk and hear. To communicate to others.
- Ability to perform repetitive motion. Substantial movements of wrists, hands, and/or fingers.
- Ability to perform heavy work. Exerting up to 100 pounds of force occasionally and/or up to 50 pounds of force frequently and/or up to 20 pounds of force constantly to move objects.
- Visual acuity to perform an activity such as operating a motor vehicle or material handling equipment.
- Ability to work in environmental conditions that are protected from the weather conditions but not necessarily from temperature changes.
OTHER DUTIES:
Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this position. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.
Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
Mid-States Distributing provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local law
BENEFITS: The following list of benefits are only available to Full-Time positions.
- 10 Paid Holidays (Dist. Center is closed)
- Paid Time Off (PTO) starts accruing from day 1 and is available for use after 90 days
- Employer pays 85% of health and dental premiums for employee only and family coverage when enrolled in the base plan
- Employer HSA Contributions for eligible health plans
- Flexible Spending Accounts (General Medical, Limited Purpose, and Dependent Care Reimbursement)
- Optional Vision Coverage
- Employer paid Term Life and AD&D Coverage and Long Term Disability
- 401(k) with company match and profit sharing (upon meeting eligibility requirements)
Apply at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.