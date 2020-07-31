Medicalodges is a healthcare company providing a continuum of care for older adults and those living with developmental disabilities. Services include independent living, assisted living/residential care, skilled nursing, home care, rehabilitation, specialized care, outpatient therapies, and adult day care.
Medicalodges’s highly skilled staff of professionals assist our residents in achieving their highest possible level of physical, emotional and social well-being. Medicalodges has the very unique distinction of being 100% employee owned. Each and every staff member has a personal, vested interest in providing the highest level of quality care to the residents we serve.
We have an immediate need for Nurses and CNAs in Kansas City, Kansas, Gardner, Paola and Leavenworth.
Sign on bonuses range from $500 to $7,000 depending on position and location.
To see all of our openings, visit https://www.medicalodges.com/join-our-team/job-opportunities/.
