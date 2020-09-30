WHO WE ARE. Marlen, an essential business, is recognized as a global manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems and works with some of the world’s most recognizable food brands. Marlen is a member of the Duravant family of operating companies.
WHY MARLEN?
- Competitive compensation
- Comprehensive benefits package
- Work/life programs
- Education & training programs
- Career growth and cross-training opportunities
- Performance-based rewards
DOING GOOD. Marlen is committed to empowering our employees to make a difference. We give back to our communities by contributing to educational and social programs, being environmentally responsible, and supporting philanthropic and volunteer programs.
NOW RECRUITING FOR: Full-time experienced MIG and TIG welders, Electrical Assemblers and Mechanical Assemblers in its Riverside, Missouri headquarters. Must be flexible and willing to work during off hours as production needs arise.
