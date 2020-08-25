Magna Seating in Excelsior Springs, MO, is currently recruiting for Maintenance Technician.
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Requires High School education or equivalent. Maintenance Technician Certificate or equivalent education and work experience. Must have welding, light electrical, machining and general mechanical aptitude. Must obtain a forklift license and pass a forklift physical.
Skills Preferred: Robotics, PLC's, Photo eyes, electrical, welding, pnuematics, conveyors, VFRQ drives, hydraulics, and tooling.
Benefits include Free Health Insurance, life insurance, Dental, Vision, Short and Long Term disability, a 401k with matching funds, and profit sharing.
Apply today at: https://jobs.magna.com/job/Excelsior-Springs-Maintenance-Technician-MO-64024/539907717/
For all other opportunities and to learn more about Magna Seating, visit www.magna.com/careers.
