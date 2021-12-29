LSI Staffing logo

LSI Staffing has openings for Entry Level Warehouse, Skilled Labor, Clerical and Customer Service.

Pay range is $14 per hour - $18 per hour depending on experience.

Our offices are in North Kansas City, Independence and Belton, Missouri.

In Kansas, you can find us in Kansas City, Shawnee, Olathe and Lawrence.

Apply today at www.lsistaffing.com and select the hiring office closest to you.

KCK:
710 Simpson Avenue Kansas City, KS 66101

913-717-4048

Shawnee:

10956 W. 74th Terrace Shawnee Kansas 66203

913-717-4044

Olathe:
13511 S Mur-Len Rd Olathe, KS 66062

913-825-1888

Lawrence:

3800 Greenway Cir. Lawrence KS, 66046

Tel: (785) 917-4580 | Cell: (785) 338-6287

North Kansas City

1625 Swift Avenue North Kansas City, MO 64116

816-842-5033

Independence:

3600 S. Noland Rd. Suite A Independence, MO 64055

816-489-7850

Belton:

1139 E. North Ave Belton, MO 64012

816-702-8585

 

