LSI Staffing has openings for Entry Level Warehouse, Skilled Labor, Clerical and Customer Service.
Pay range is $14 per hour - $18 per hour depending on experience.
Our offices are in North Kansas City, Independence and Belton, Missouri.
In Kansas, you can find us in Kansas City, Shawnee, Olathe and Lawrence.
Apply today at www.lsistaffing.com and select the hiring office closest to you.
KCK:
913-717-4048
Shawnee:
10956 W. 74th Terrace Shawnee Kansas 66203
913-717-4044
Olathe:
913-825-1888
Lawrence:
3800 Greenway Cir. Lawrence KS, 66046
Tel: (785) 917-4580 | Cell: (785) 338-6287
North Kansas City
1625 Swift Avenue North Kansas City, MO 64116
816-842-5033
Independence:
3600 S. Noland Rd. Suite A Independence, MO 64055
Belton:
1139 E. North Ave Belton, MO 64012
816-702-8585
