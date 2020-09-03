Here to Help, Here to Hire
Lowe’s is hiring for full‐time, part‐time, and seasonal roles. Visit jobs.lowes.com today to see our opportunities. Not ready to apply? Sign up for our talent community at jobs.lowes.com (scroll to bottom left on homepage) to receive periodic updates around our business.
Lowe’s offers:
- Competitive pay
- Medical, dental and vision benefit options
- 10% everyday associate discount
- Employee stock purchase plan
- 401K plan
About Lowe’s:
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe’s and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe’s supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
We are now hiring for the following positions:
We are also hiring Drivers and Seasonal Associates!
To apply go to: jobs.lowes.com
Search the location nearest you