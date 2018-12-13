Our Kansas City, Missouri location has openings for:
1820 Cash Management Service Teller (Kansas City)
$13.25 per hour
Conduct deposit verification and/or change order preparation using specialized counting equipment and procedures. Separate currency, coin, and/or check deposits received from bank, ATM, and/or commercial customers providing accurate count by denomination. Prepare currency and/or coin change orders by denomination for each customer assigned:
Essential Job Function:
● Prepare change orders Performance of the essential function requires:
● Ability to read, count, add, subtract, write and record numbers
● Ability to perform simple computer data entry
● Ability to use calculator by touch
● Ability to bend, squat, stoop, stand, walk, lift up to 50 lbs., sit, push and pull
● Unrestricted wrist, hand and finger dexterity
● Ability to operate forklift and pallet jack (Level III job only)
Working Conditions:
● Work is performed in a room or work area within a vault with little or no exposure to outside light. The workspace is heated in winter, air conditioned in summer (68-72 degrees)
● Work is performed primarily from a sitting (on a stool with back support) or standing position in front of a 3.5 – 4 foot high counter.
● Full time work consists of an average of 40 hours per week performed in 8-hour or split shifts on five of seven days.
1820 Coin Handler (Kansas City)
$13.25 per hour
Coin Processors work as a team member of the cash handling department. You will be responsible for the proper counting, sorting and handling of coin bags weighing 50 pounds and the proper storage of pallets of boxed coin. If you enjoy warehousing and have the ability to multi-task, doing detailed work, and do not want to be tied to a desk, this may be the opportunity for you.
You will receive on the job training. We believe that our people make Loomis a great company. Loomis teammates are constantly encouraged in personal development and are updated on the newest safety and security training. Our training is second to none in the industry.
We are looking for applicants who are at least 21 years of age, have a current driver’s license, show steady employment history and can pass a comprehensive background check that includes criminal history check.
The Coin Processor job duties require the following:
•Repetitiously lift, without assistance, at least 50 pounds from floor level to 3-4 foot level
•Ability to move bulk coin with hand carts or manual pallet jacks
•Full range of motion of arms, shoulders and back
•Work in a room within a vault with little or no exposure to outside light requirements
On-line applicants may be contacted to further discuss the opportunity either by email or phone.
Loomis is an equal opportunity employer. EOE M/F/V/D Drug Free Workplace.
1820 Driver/Messenger(Kansas City)
$14.00 per hour to start, $15 after training
Loomis seeks highly qualified individuals to join our team and become a fully functional Armored Services Technician (AST). These positions are sometimes referred to as driver/guard or messenger/guard.
Armored Service Technicians work as a team on a designated route. You will be responsible for the safe and timely delivery of cash and coin to Loomis customers, as well as the loading and balancing of ATM machines along your route. If you enjoy meeting customers and the freedom of working outside an office while wearing the uniform of one of the most respected companies in the field, this may be the opportunity for you.
You will be thoroughly trained in a classroom setting and receive on-the-job training with an experienced Armored Service Technician. We believe that our people make Loomis a great company. Loomis teammates are constantly encouraged in personal development and are updated on the newest safety and security training. Our training is second to none in the industry.
Loomis offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes Automatic 401K Plan for all employees and a selection of benefits covering Dental, Vision, Medical, Long Term Disability, Flexible Spending Accounts, and Life, AD&D plans for the employee and their dependents.
We are looking for applicants who are at least 21 years of age, have a current driver’s license and a good driving record, show steady employment history and can pass a comprehensive background check that includes criminal history check, credit check and in some states a pre-employment polygraph.
This position requires that you pass a Department of Transportation screening and be issued a DOT Medical Certification.
The Armored Service Technician job duties require the following physical abilities:
• Carry a minimum of 50 pounds by hand up to several hundred yards by cart
• Loading/unloading cargo consisting of multiple bags and boxes of coin
• Unrestricted ability to bend, stoop, squat, stand, walk, climb, twist, turn and reach out
• Verbally communicate with customers
• Record information on forms and reports
Requirements We have openings for applicants for the following work schedules:
• Monday through Friday, every other weekend
• Starting time may vary between 5:30AM to 7:30AM
• Average hours per day may vary between 8 hours to 12 hours
A CDL license is not required to be considered.
on-line applicants may be contacted to further discuss the opportunity either by email or phone.
Loomis is an equal opportunity employer. EOE M/F/V/D Drug Free Workplace.
1820 Vault Clerk (Kansas City)
$13.25 per hour; night differential $14.25 per hour
BASIC JOB Description: Receive, verify, sort, disperse and account for (maintain inventory of) vault cargo items.
ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:
• Check identifying numbers or seals on bags of deposits and/or change shipments against the receipts accompanying each bag, or against the listing provided for such bags, boxes or containers.
• Count items, record amounts and serial numbers, sign and date receipts and manifests.
• Load/unload wagons or flat bed carts with bags/boxes of coin weighing an average of 50 lbs. per item. Function is performed several times during shift.
• Load/unload buggies containing bags of currency/checks weighing an average of 50 lbs. per item. This is an armed position and may need to be DOT certified to move trucks around.
• Sort individual cargo items by route.
• Communicate verbally with co-workers and with customers via telephone.
PERFORMANCE OF THE ABOVE FUNCTIONS REQUIRES:
• Ability to push/pull wagons, carts, buggies, dollies loaded with cargo weighing up to several hundred pounds.
• Unrestricted ability to repetitiously bend, stoop, squat, stand, walk, climb, twist, turn, and reach out.
• Ability to perform repetitious lifting of items weighing an average of 50 lbs. each from floor level to approximately 4-foot high counter top.
• Ability to repetitiously bend (stoop and/or squat) to lift items weighing an average of 50 lbs. each to load/unload wagons, carts, buggies or dollies.
• Ability to maintain a stooped or squatting position for several minutes to perform the sorting function.
• Ability to walk continuously between bins, vaults, booths, counters.
• Ability to stand on concrete floor approximately 80 percent of shift.
• Ability to read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with co-workers and customers, and to read receipts, manifests and reports.
• Ability to sign and record numbers by hand and to make entries on records and prepare reports.
• Ability to count, add, subtract and balance columns of numbers.
• Ability to meet State requirements for handgun license/permit or Security Officer Commission.
2nd Shift Vault. Hours are 3-11 M-Th & 3-Close (1a or 2a) Fri. Pay is $12.75/hr
Work is performed within an enclosed area with little or no visibility to the outdoors. Work area is air-conditioned/heated (68-72 degree temperature range) with periodic high noise levels. Possible exposure to gasoline/diesel fumes.
1820 HR Admin Assistant (Kansas city)
SUMMARY: Perform a variety of duties related to personnel records, payroll, recruiting, accounts payable and various other administrative responsibilities.
DUTIES:
• Assist with recruiting of applicants to include, but not limited to; enter applicant data for background checking and processing of employment application according to Loomis guidelines.
• Conduct General Orientation as needed for new hires and complete necessary new hire paperwork.
• Assist with the maintenance and upkeep of all personnel / medical / confidential / training records in an accurate and organized format. All records will be maintained in accordance with established corporate and governmental policies.
• Maintain Employee Benefits information and provide information to employees as necessary.
• Responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of all HR databases to include, but not limited to, the applicant flow log, the ID badge log, Employee Training Development Record and Prospera.
• Maintain employee uniform inventory and place order for uniforms as required for new employees and replacement uniforms for current employees as necessary.
• Responsible for processing of the hourly and salaried payroll on weekly and/or bi-weekly basis.
• Complete / maintain employee loan forms for guns and/or vest.
• Update and maintain Employee Calendar for paid time off and any other leave taken each week as part of the payroll processing.
• Responsible for completion of monthly HR commitments.
• Create and maintain computerized purchase order logs in excel format. Issue PO numbers for all purchases and services that fall outside of the normal recurring expenses (utilities, fuel, coin wrap, etc).
• Complete PO logs on a daily basis verifying PO numbers & invoice amounts.
• Collect and voucher all branch invoices using correct vendor names, sites, invoice numbers, amounts and general ledger codes. Review employee Mileage logs and Expense Reports for accuracy.
• Ensure that all invoices/expenses are approved by the Branch Manager, Controller or designee. Some invoices that fall under capital purchases should have an approved CPO before processing.
• Scan invoices a minimum of three times a week to District Accounts Payable. The following invoices should be scanned separately from the normal invoices: Coin Wrap, utilities, special/quick pays, mileage logs and expense reports.
• Verify that invoices listed on statements have been processed in Oracle. Contact vendor for any outstanding invoices, then voucher and scan to District Accounts Payable for processing.
• Using weekly PAAR, reconcile expenses on PO log by deadline specified in email from District Accounts Payable. Contact vendors to request invoices for any PO log entries which are over 60 days old.
• Accurately identify and process expense accruals according to District deadlines during month-end, and submit to the Controller by the designated timeline.
• Scanned invoices shall be retained at branch for 1 month and then destroyed using Cintas box or shredder.
• Other duties and/or projects that are defined by management.
SKILLS:
• Good communicator being courteous and professional at all times to internal and external customers.
• Working knowledge of Microsoft Office programs including Word, Excel, and Power Point. Ability to create Excel spreadsheets as necessary to assist in the automation of daily tasks.
• Ability to work well individually as well as being a team player with a positive attitude.
• Ability to identify and maintain confidential matters in all aspects of the business.
• Strong organization skills
• Must be able to multi-task
QUALIFICATIONS:
• 2-5 years experience administrative experience
• HR experience a plus
For these jobs and more, visit work4loomis.com
EOE AA M/F/Vet/Disability
