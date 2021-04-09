LMV Automotive Systems, a manufacturing division of Magna’s Cosma International operating unit, employs approximately over 600 people who produce welded body assemblies for automakers. Cosma is one of the world's premier global automotive suppliers providing a comprehensive range of body, chassis and engineering solutions to OEM customers around the world.
We are now hiring for the following positions:
Maintenance Technicians B & C Shifts
Production Operators B & C Shifts
Material Handlers for B & C Shifts
Competitive wages, benefits, and more!
Come to our Job Fair, Wednesday, April 14
Noon – 2pm & 6pm – 8pm
3251 East Heartland Drive
Liberty, MO
To learn more about LMV, go to Magna.com.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Your future looks bright at LMV Automotive Systems!
For information on these positions and more, visit https://www.magna.com /careers
Choose United States – Missouri – All Job Functions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.