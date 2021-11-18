Lineage Logistics is looking for Great people to join our Team!
Lineage Logistics is the world's leading temperature-controlled logistics company, and we are reimagining the world's food supply chain.
Why Lineage?
Working at Lineage is not just a job – it’s an opportunity to innovate and put your mark on how food moves from the farm to dinner tables around the world. As a member of our team, you can be a critical link in the food supply chain. This purpose drives everything we do in our organization, from the warehouse floor to the corner office. The work we do is noble, and our team members are passionate about the impact they make every day.
At Lineage Logistics, our six values help guide how we behave and define what we hold most important: Safe, Trust, Respect, Innovation, Bold, Servant Leadership. We all play a position that is key to the company’s success.
Come join our growing team in our new State of the Art Automated facility in Olathe KS. and start on an exciting new career path with Lineage Logistics. The future is bright with Lineage!
Job Description: Ammonia Refrigeration Technician
Responsibilities Operate, maintain and adjust the refrigeration system to safely support warehouse requirements
- Inspect, calibrate and maintain all refrigeration system safeguards per manufacturer specifications
- Complete and evaluate daily logs pertaining to the temperature, pressure and general operation of the refrigeration system
- Perform preventative and predictive maintenance and repairs on machinery within the ammonia refrigeration system
- Diagnose electrical and mechanical issues on refrigeration equipment
- Maintain condenser water treatment systems and chemical controls for the evaporative condensers per manufacturer specifications
- Measure samples of oil, water, and glycol in accordance with operating principles
- Maintain housekeeping standards in all areas of refrigeration equipment
- Monitor contractors working on or near refrigeration systems
- Utilize onsite motorized lift and rental equipment as needed
Job Description: Automation Maintenance Technicians
As we expand our automated network, we are harnessing the power or some of the world’s most advanced automation and robotics warehouse technologies to become the leader in fully automated temperature-controlled distribution centers in North America.
As the Automation Maintenance Technician, you will be responsible for performing preventive maintenance and assisting in troubleshooting of automated equipment for corrective maintenance. Additionally, you will inspect, repair or replace key electrical components such as circuit breakers, fuses and variable frequency drives.
Job Description: Facilities Maintenance Technician
Responsibilities of the Maintenance Technician:
- Perform preventative maintenance and repairs on all mechanical equipment within the facility and exterior grounds
- Inspect, repair and maintain electric powered material handling equipment; i.e. reach trucks, dock trucks, pallet jacks and conveyors, roll up doors, etc.
- Inspect, repair and maintain facility infrastructure such as plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems.
- Ability to operate a cutting torch and other welding apparatus to cut or join metal parts
- Ability to operate a variety of motorized lifts such as Genie Booms, scissor lifts, forklifts, etc.
- Must be willing to follow all required Safety policies as outlined by OSHA
- Ability to climb stairs and work on raised platforms to complete preventive maintenance
- Ability to utilize a Computerize Maintenance Management System (CMMS) to allocate repairs, parts, labor costs and work orders.
Job Description: Warehouse Generalist
As a Warehouse Generalist, you will have the opportunity to be cross trained to work in several different areas of the operation within this automated facility. These work areas will vary daily based on operational requirements.
Works areas included are as follows:
- Pallet Defoil * Catchweight Capture * Pack stations *IB & OB Dock
- Case pick to conveyor *Sanitation
Job Description: Warehouse Lead
Operate a crew to ensure all the functions of the warehouse are being completed. Safely and efficiently operate a forklift for the purpose of unloading, loading, moving, locating, relocating, stacking, and counting inventory in a fast paced environment. Accurate receiving, storing, picking and shipping of product to meet company and customer standards of service, quality, safety, and productivity.
To apply, text the word “Lineage” to 22100 or visit www.lineagelogistics.com/careers
