Do you want to begin a career where what you do every day makes a positive impact in the lives of other people? Are you passionate about helping others? Do you want to work with a fun team of professionals who are committed to providing the best support services for individuals living with disabilities? If you answered yes to these questions, you should consider joining our team at Life Unlimited!
Now Hiring Direct Support Professionals!
Job duties can include medical supports, job and skills coaching, crisis intervention and prevention, behavioral supports, and more. But more than that, DSPs and care staff provide a consistent and friendly face that individuals with disabilities can depend on day in and day out. Flexible, full- and part-time opportunities are open with bonuses available to frontline workers.
Click here to learn more about Life Unlimited:
https://www.lifeunlimitedinc.org/about-us
To apply, go to: https://www.lifeunlimitedinc.org/careers
