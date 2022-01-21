Life Centers of Kansas

Now hiring

Direct Support Professionals &

Certified Nursing Assistants

to provide supportive care for adults with

developmental disabilities

 

$15.50 - $18.00 per hour

$1,000 Sign on bonus!

Full-Time/Part-Time & PRN shifts available

 

The DSP role involves maintaining a secure positive environment for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities that nurtures individuals' needs and self-expression, assists with goals, follows the individuals' Support Plans and provides support and assistance of daily living activities at the individuals' home and/or Day Program Services location. Duties performed at the residential homes may include:

Providing excellent person care and support to our clients

Maintaining knowledge of individuals' support requirements and plans

Responsible for the health, safety and emotional support of clients served

Assisting with and/or preparing meals

Assisting with light housekeeping

Assisting with or in some cases providing full support of personal hygiene needs

Administration of medications as required and directed by Medical professionals

Promoting independence in daily activities, such as work, learning and leisure

Facilitate individuals' inclusion in the communities' experiences and activities

Complying with the organization's policies and procedures

Maintaining electronic and paper documentation and record keeping in compliance with company and state policies and procedures

POSITION REQUIREMENTS

Strong desire, compassion and ability to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Capable of working effectively with a team

Demonstrate effective communication skills, both written and verbal

Valid driver's license and the ability to operate one of our company vehicles, which include mini-vans, 12 and 15-passenger vans and wheelchair lift vans (REQUIRED FOR ALL SHIFTS, EVEN OVERNIGHTS)

Eligible to work in the United States

At least 18 years of age

High school diploma or GED

Reliable transportation to and from work

Successfully pass criminal background check and random drug screens

The ability to physically assist and transfer individuals to/from wheelchairs from/to other seating and beds

The ability to lift a minimum of 50 pounds

The ability to stand, walk and/or bend and squat for 6-8 hours

The ability to utilize a desktop computer effectively for documentation and record keeping

The flexibility to work a shift or location other than the one you were initially hired to work

You must have the ability to utilize the internet to access your personal e-mail and to view and confirm your schedule when posted

You will be required to be at work when scheduled and work your entire shift

 

Apply at lifecentersofkansas.com

