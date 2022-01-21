Life Centers of Kansas

Now hiring
Direct Support Professionals &
Certified Nursing Assistants
to provide supportive care for adults with
developmental disabilities
$15.50 - $18.00 per hour
$1,000 Sign on bonus!
Full-Time/Part-Time & PRN shifts available
The DSP role involves maintaining a secure positive environment for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities that nurtures individuals' needs and self-expression, assists with goals, follows the individuals' Support Plans and provides support and assistance of daily living activities at the individuals' home and/or Day Program Services location. Duties performed at the residential homes may include:
Providing excellent person care and support to our clients
Maintaining knowledge of individuals' support requirements and plans
Responsible for the health, safety and emotional support of clients served
Assisting with and/or preparing meals
Assisting with light housekeeping
Assisting with or in some cases providing full support of personal hygiene needs
Administration of medications as required and directed by Medical professionals
Promoting independence in daily activities, such as work, learning and leisure
Facilitate individuals' inclusion in the communities' experiences and activities
Complying with the organization's policies and procedures
Maintaining electronic and paper documentation and record keeping in compliance with company and state policies and procedures
POSITION REQUIREMENTS
Strong desire, compassion and ability to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Capable of working effectively with a team
Demonstrate effective communication skills, both written and verbal
Valid driver's license and the ability to operate one of our company vehicles, which include mini-vans, 12 and 15-passenger vans and wheelchair lift vans (REQUIRED FOR ALL SHIFTS, EVEN OVERNIGHTS)
Eligible to work in the United States
At least 18 years of age
High school diploma or GED
Reliable transportation to and from work
Successfully pass criminal background check and random drug screens
The ability to physically assist and transfer individuals to/from wheelchairs from/to other seating and beds
The ability to lift a minimum of 50 pounds
The ability to stand, walk and/or bend and squat for 6-8 hours
The ability to utilize a desktop computer effectively for documentation and record keeping
The flexibility to work a shift or location other than the one you were initially hired to work
You must have the ability to utilize the internet to access your personal e-mail and to view and confirm your schedule when posted
You will be required to be at work when scheduled and work your entire shift
Apply at lifecentersofkansas.com
