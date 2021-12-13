Layne, A Granite Company is the Nation’s largest water well driller and water well pump repair and installation service provider.
Now hiring Drillers, Operators, and Laborers.
Competitive pay starting at $20 for unexperienced laborers
Sign on bonuses ranging from $1000 to $2500 depending on experience Travel and advancement opportunities
Must pass a pre-employment drug screen and possess a driver’s license
Apply at graniteconstruction.com/careers.
