Lakemary is a nonprofit organization that provides education, mental and behavioral health, and social services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Each year, our work touches the lives of over 450 children and adults. Our work here is meaningful and rewarding, be a part of a mission focused team that is committed to the individuals we serve.
NOW HIRING DIRECT CARE PROFESSIONALS FOR OUR ADULT AND CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS!
**No experience required, On the job training available**
Lakemary provides competitive compensation and benefit package including medical, dental, vision, and life insurance plans; paid time off; and a 401(k)-retirement plan.
Apply at: https://lakemary.org/join-the-team/
Behavioral Health Technician
Are you driven by a passion to help children? Are you someone who is objective, confident team player and problem solver?
If yes, Lakemary is looking for a Behavioral Health Technician for our Children's Residential Service Program. In this role you will work with children in this residential treatment program during evening hours in their living environments. This role functions under general supervision of a Campus Coach.
Behavioral Health Tech Responsibilities:
- Provide compassionate driven care and supervision of children and youth.
- Remain awake and provide assistance, as needed, to children throughout the night.
- Learn and apply each child's treatment plan and implement therapeutic interventions as necessary.
- Intervene in crisis situations, including physical management of residents, using approved crisis management system and skills.
- Keep the residential dorms safe, clean, and orderly.
- Complete all documentation by the end of shift.
An ideal candidate for this position has:
- Good decision-making skills and maturity
- Reliability
- Champion honesty and integrity
- Good problem-solving skills
- Good communications skills
Behavioral Health Tech Qualifications:
- High School Diploma/GED or equivalent
- Be at least 18+ years of age
- This is a 10 hour shift position, since you will be actively working with individuals served you will be provided a working lunch during your shift.
Job Details:
- 10 hour shifts 4 days a week with a rotating schedule (weekdays 12pm-10pm, weekends 6am-4pm or 12pm-10pm)
- On site paid evidence-based training (IGNITE)
Pay: $17.00 per hour.
Sign On Bonus: $1,000.00 ($500 after 90 Day & $500 after 6 Months). Receipt of Sign On Bonus is subject to job performance & attendance.
Direct Support Professional (DSP)
Are you driven by a passion to help others? Are you someone who can provide advocacy and support to individuals served in learning social and self-care skills?
If yes, Lakemary is looking for a Direct Support Professional for our Adult's Residential Program. In this role you will support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the residential environment primarily during evening hours. This role functions under general supervision of a Team Lead.
Direct Support Professionals Responsibilities:
- Provide direction and supervision on ground and in the community.
- Respond to requests and inquiries from others as appropriate.
- Understand and follow instructions provided by supervisor(s).
- Intervene in crisis situations, including physical management of persons served, using approved crisis management system and skills.
- Keep the work environment safe, clean, and orderly.
- Complete all documentation by the end of shift.
An ideal candidate for this position has:
- Ability to
- Maintain confidentiality of persons served and staff.
- Utilize time management skills.
- Interpret, apply and explain applicable rules and regulations.
- Establish and maintain effective working relationships.
- Reliability
- Honesty & integrity
- Good communication & problem-solving skills
Direct Support Professional Qualifications:
- High School Diploma/GED or equivalent
- Due to Insurance criteria be at least 19+ years of age
- Acceptable Motor Vehicle Report (MVR) to meet standard driving requirements
- Preferred direct care experience
Sign On Bonus $500.00 after completing the 90 Day New Employee Probation Period
Other Job Details:
- Day and hours vary (includes the weekends)
- Starting pay: $ 15.00/hour
- This is an 8 hour shift position, since you will be actively working with individuals served you will be provided a working lunch during your shift.
APPLY TODAY:
