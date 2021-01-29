Kids TLC Logo

WE ARE a diverse team of professionals committed to making a difference in the lives of children and families in our community who are facing challenges of mental and behavioral health, developmental trauma and autism. Each day, we provide timely resources and services of the highest quality that lead to hope, healing and transformation.

Why Join Us

KidsTLC provides a learning culture, where teamwork and collaboration are encouraged, excellence is rewarded, leadership is valued and diversity is respected! We also offer:

  • Comprehensive Benefits
  • Career Advancement Opportunities
  • Ongoing Training & Development

Staff Testimonials

“I love how passionate and genuine everyone is when it comes to the care of our kids! You can feel the love and devotion every staff has for what they do.”           

-Case Coordinator

“I know this sentiment is often echoed, but I truly LOVE coming to work because of the extraordinary people I get to work with every day and I feel proud knowing that I have a small part in helping to change lives! How amazing is THAT?!”          

 - Shelley Coe, Executive Assistant to President/CEO

Contact Us

Feeling like you want to connect with someone before submitting an application? We want to hear from you!

Call  913.764.2887 

Email Lori Cassidy: lcassidy@kidstlc.org

Click here to view open positions and apply:

https://www.kidstlc.org/employment/ 

To learn more about KidsTLC, visit:

https://www.kidstlc.org/about-kidstlc/why-kidstlc/

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.