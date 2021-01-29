WE ARE a diverse team of professionals committed to making a difference in the lives of children and families in our community who are facing challenges of mental and behavioral health, developmental trauma and autism. Each day, we provide timely resources and services of the highest quality that lead to hope, healing and transformation.
Why Join Us
KidsTLC provides a learning culture, where teamwork and collaboration are encouraged, excellence is rewarded, leadership is valued and diversity is respected! We also offer:
- Comprehensive Benefits
- Career Advancement Opportunities
- Ongoing Training & Development
Staff Testimonials
“I love how passionate and genuine everyone is when it comes to the care of our kids! You can feel the love and devotion every staff has for what they do.”
-Case Coordinator
“I know this sentiment is often echoed, but I truly LOVE coming to work because of the extraordinary people I get to work with every day and I feel proud knowing that I have a small part in helping to change lives! How amazing is THAT?!”
- Shelley Coe, Executive Assistant to President/CEO
Contact Us
Feeling like you want to connect with someone before submitting an application? We want to hear from you!
Call 913.764.2887
Email Lori Cassidy: lcassidy@kidstlc.org
Click here to view open positions and apply:
https://www.kidstlc.org/employment/
To learn more about KidsTLC, visit:
