We are seeking a Branch Operations Manager to manage our building products distribution center in Kansas City, MO. This is a hands-on supervisory position and will oversee a small team of 3-4 employees. Our ideal candidate will be able and willing to perform both warehouse duties, including helping load customer orders and organizing the warehouse, and front desk duties, such as order entry.
The Branch Operations Manager will oversee all aspects of branch operations, manage the team, and lead by example towards the achievement of their goals. The Operations Manager will also be responsible for ensuring superior customer service and oversee the warehouse activities to ensure timely and efficient deliveries to customers. The hours of operations are M-F 7 am-4:30 pm.
Key Responsibilities include:
- Work in collaboration with a Territory Sales Manager to develop a strategy for maintaining and growing sales accounts.
- Select, manage, train, and evaluate the performance of all employees
- Resolve customer inquiries, billing issues, questions, and concerns
- Ensure customer orders are complete and accurate
- Ensure the company’s inventory control methods and credit policies are in place and followed, likewise ensure the company’s expense policies and practices are adhered to
- Ensure a safe and healthy work environment by training branch employees in safe work practices, hazard identification, and compliance with relevant OSHA and Kaycan standards
Required Education, Experience, and Skills
- 3-5 years of experience in the building products industry, including 3+ years in customer service sales and 2+ year in a supervisory position preferred
- Strong leadership, management, and interpersonal skills to adequately supervise a diverse staff and interact appropriately with all customers, and employees
- Excellent customer service skills
Perks:
- Competitive salary
- Medical and dental insurance
- 401(K) plan with company match
- Long-term disability insurance
- Paid vacation/paid personal/sick time/paid holidays
- Workers compensation insurance
If you are offered this position, it is contingent on your successful completion of a pre-employment background check.
*We are an equal opportunity employer. While we appreciate all expressed interest in joining our team, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.
Please apply at https://kaycan.breezy.hr/p/99f3430b32ed-operations-manager
