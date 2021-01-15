About the Kansas City VA Medical Center
Opening in 1952, the Kansas City VA Medical Center has a rich legacy of providing quality care to the men and women who have proudly served our nation - America’s Heroes. We consider it an honor and privilege to serve the health care needs of our Veterans.
Opportunities
By working for the largest, most technologically advanced integrated health care system in the Nation, you’ll have access to a wider range of opportunities and leadership positions at your fingertips.
Join Our Team of Skilled Professionals!
Currently Taking Applications for:
Registered Nurses
Licensed Practical Nurses
Nursing Assistants
Health Technician (Ophthalmology)
Medical Records Technicians (Coders)
Medical Supply Tech (Sterile Processing)
Medical Technicians
To apply, go to:
To learn more about the Kansas City VA Medical Center, visit:
