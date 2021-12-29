Johnson County Developmental Supports will host a Virtual Interview Day for jobseekers interested in joining our team as direct support professionals. The interviews will take place virtually from 11am – 7pm on Tuesday, January 11th.
Jobseekers should apply online prior to attending and bring a resume to the event: https://jocogov.hua.hrsmart.com/hrsmart/ats/Posting/view/5527
In addition to a $1,000 hiring bonus, the starting pay for a DSP employed with Johnson County Government is $15.71 an hour. Employees receive access to a competitive wage structure, wellness offerings, a comprehensive benefits package, and tuition reimbursement.
DSPs play a crucial role in supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their quest to live and work in the community, rather than in institutional settings.
Depending on where they work, DSPs perform a multitude of tasks, including personal care, job coaching, appropriate medical/physical care, behavioral guidance, skills teaching, help with household tasks and so much more.
JCDS currently has multiple openings in the following programs:
- Residential (evening, overnight and weekend shifts)
- Day Services (first shift – evening/weekend hours may occasionally be required)
Vo(Learn more about JCDS, please visit us online: https://www.jocogov.org/department/developmental-supports
Video - A Day in the Lifå o$ a Residential DSP: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dz7BGq9LE-c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.