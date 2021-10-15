John Knox Village logo

Compelling Careers Available At

JOHNKNOX VILLAGE

 

Come visit us

Walk-In Wednesday For Work

October 20th

11:30am – 1:30pm

Village Care Center

600 NW Pryor Road

Lee’s Summit, MO 64081

CNA - $5000 Hiring Incentive

Housekeeping Associate - $2500 Hiring Incentive

Restaurant Positions – Cook/Dishwasher/Server - $1000 Hiring Incentive

Maintenance/Appliance Repair/HVAC Tech - $2500 Hiring Incentive

 

For more information, click here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walk-in-wednesdays-for-work-tickets-161264996947

 

For all our open positions, visit www.jkv.org/careers

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.