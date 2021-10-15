Compelling Careers Available At
JOHNKNOX VILLAGE
Come visit us
Walk-In Wednesday For Work
October 20th
11:30am – 1:30pm
Village Care Center
600 NW Pryor Road
Lee’s Summit, MO 64081
CNA - $5000 Hiring Incentive
Housekeeping Associate - $2500 Hiring Incentive
Restaurant Positions – Cook/Dishwasher/Server - $1000 Hiring Incentive
Maintenance/Appliance Repair/HVAC Tech - $2500 Hiring Incentive
For more information, click here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walk-in-wednesdays-for-work-tickets-161264996947
For all our open positions, visit www.jkv.org/careers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.