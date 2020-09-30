JC Penney Updated 58 min ago Updated 58 min ago | Posted on Sep 30, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 JC Penneyhttps://jobs.jcp.com/jobs/2221602-seasonal-general-warehouse-1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Apply now athttps://jobs.jcp.com/jobs/2221602-seasonal-general-warehouse-1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sunopta Commerce Industry Health Work Environment Packaging Machine Technician Retirement Plan Operator Worker Machine Production Beginning Toe Shoe Lenexa Penney Work School Ks Shift Associate Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMorse Elementary School mourns principal's deathPatrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews expecting first childKansas small-town rallies around injured farmerFeds looking into death of 17-year-old killed by Overland Park policeWhat's next for prime piece of real estate following demolition of old KCPS headquartersWoman crushed to death by heavy machinery while lying on California beachNY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017Police seize 345,000 used condoms that were cleaned and sold as newRoad crew, driver hurt in crash at Cookingham, StarkRoyals' Alex Gordon announces retirement Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.