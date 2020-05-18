Dispatchers needed for 2pm – 10pm and 10pm – 6am.
Looking for Bookkeeper as well.
Thank you for your interest in employment opportunities with Jade Alarm Corporation. We employ a growing and dynamic team of professionals dedicated to providing the best in security service and support to a diverse client base. We offer above average wages with a competitive benefit package. Pre-Employment Drug Screen and Criminal Background Check are performed.
Jade Alarm is an Equal Opportunity Employer!
We invite interested applicants to apply at:
http://www.jadealarm.com/employment
For more information about Jade Alarm Co, click here:
