Dispatchers needed for 2pm – 10pm and 10pm – 6am.

Looking for Bookkeeper as well.

Thank you for your interest in employment opportunities with Jade Alarm Corporation. We employ a growing and dynamic team of professionals dedicated to providing the best in security service and support to a diverse client base. We offer above average wages with a competitive benefit package. Pre-Employment Drug Screen and Criminal Background Check are performed.

Jade Alarm is an Equal Opportunity Employer!

We invite interested applicants to apply at:

http://www.jadealarm.com/employment

 

For more information about Jade Alarm Co, click here:

http://www.jadealarm.com/about

