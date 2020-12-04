IRS Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Dec 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 IRSUSAJobs.gov/careers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To apply for this opportunity, go to USAJobs.gov and search the job, then Kansas City. Need more information? Call our Recruitment Team at 816-499-4900 or email at W&I.KCRecruit.SP.Hiring@irs.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Reinhart Commerce Work Economics Employee Company Driver Status Applicant Opportunity Product Products Cdl Class Procedure Regulation Amarr Production Shipping Coordinator Lawrence Brand Automation Irs Search Announcement Job Recruitment Team Kansas City Information Email Contact Representative Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMayor of Shawnee arrested, charged with alleged perjury6th grade student shoots, kills self on Zoom call with class'It's working!' Video shows animals using wildlife bridge to safely cross interstatePostmates reveals Patrick Mahomes’ favorite food deliveriesKCMO Health Department closes 5 businesses over holiday weekend that violated COVID-19 rulesBaby boom happening in Kansas City nine months after Super Bowl winKansas City apartment renovation has many looking for a place to live next yearChild forced to exit car as punishment, hit and killedWATCH: Dad goes viral after dancing in background of daughter's videoCAUGHT ON CAM: Police rescue young children locked in Ohio home Videos