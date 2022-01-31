Are you looking for a new career opportunity with great benefits and pay? Ingredion is currently hiring skilled and qualified candidates with manufacturing/ production experience to work in our plant located in North Kansas City. Ingredion is a food manufacturing plant specializing in turning fruits and vegetables into sweeteners, starches, and nutrition ingredients.
The ideal candidate must be able to successfully work within a team setting, be able to multi-task, troubleshoot and problem-solve mechanical issues, and have basic computer skills. A successful applicant will be responsible for operating production in either packaging, wet milling, or treating and drying, while maintaining a high degree of quality for our product and operate as efficiently as possible.
As a production worker, your responsibilities will include:
- Operating mechanized equipment
- Sampling and testing products
- Load and unloading railcars and bags
- Inspecting and dumping bags of starch
- Packing 50-pound bags, railcars, and bulk bagging
- Maintaining inventory
- Preparing railcars and trucks
- Transferring starch
- Filling tanks with starch
- Handling/transferring of chemicals
Qualified candidates will have:
- High school diploma/GED required
- Be able to pass a background check for education, work history, and criminal record
- Must be able to complete a physical and drug screen
- Be willing to work an off shift. We work a 7-day rotation and every 3 weeks you will have a three-day weekend (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday). We operate with 4 shifts: 1st (7 am to 3 pm); 2nd (3 pm to 11 pm); 3rd (11 pm to 7 am); Swing (rotating shift from 1st, 2nd, and 3rd). Shift differentials pay for 2nd, 3rd, and Swing shifts.
Benefit Package
- 401k with a company match up to 3%
- Healthcare – High Deductible Plan or a Preferred Provider Plan
- Vision and Dental
- Pet Prescription Discount
- 1 week of vacation on 1st hire date anniversary and 2 weeks at the beginning of the second year
- 2 Floating Holidays each year
- 9 paid holidays
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Raise at 6-month, 12 month, and 18 months, and a yearly raise on March 1st
- Union Facility
Starting pay: $19.64/hour NOTE: Hourly rate is not reflective of what you can earn with shift and weekend differentials and OT.
Apply at:
https://www.ingredion.com/na/en-us/company/careers.html, search State - Missouri and Location - North Kansas City.
OR come by the plant at 1001 Bedford Ave, NKC, MO 64116 and fill out an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.