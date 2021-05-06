Husqvarna Construction Products is a part of Husqvarna AB. We are a world leader in the construction and stone industries. Our extensive construction product range includes machines, diamond tools and all accessories that you need for cutting, sawing and drilling, as well as polishing floors. The stone product range is comprised of a variety of different diamond tools for quarries and the stone processing industry. We are located in Olathe and Lenexa, Kansas.
We are currently hiring for the following positions:
Shipping Team Member
Order Fulfillment Team Member
Product Assemblers
Quality Technician
Shipping Team Lead
Receiving Team Lead
Customer Service Representatives
Credit Specialists
To apply and for information on these jobs and more, click here: https://tinyurl.com/HCPjobs
Husqvarna is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer committed to providing equal opportunity in all of our employment practices, including selection, hiring, assignment, re-assignment, promotion, transfer, compensation, discipline and termination. Husqvarna prohibits discrimination, harassment and retaliation in employment based on race; color; religion; national origin; gender; sexual orientation; pregnancy; age; disability; service member status; or any other category protected by federal, state, or local law.
