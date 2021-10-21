Huhtamaki is a dynamic manufacturing and management organization that relies on the strength of its people to create a culture of innovative solutions and operational excellence. At Huhtamaki, you're part of a global business, dedicated to supporting our customers' growth. Together we can unwrap your true potential.
Huhtamaki Openings:
Maintenance Mechanic (Forming): Repairs, troubleshoots, inspects, and maintains production machinery.
Maintenance Mechanic (Press): Repairs, troubleshoots, inspects, and maintains press and die cutting equipment.
Operator: Operate machinery to produce paperboard cups. Perform minor machine maintenance and product quality inspections.
Packer (Entry Level): Stage materials and package products to be shipped to customers. Perform quality inspections and prepare completed pallets for shipping.
To apply, visit us.huhtamaki.com/careers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.