Kansas City Job Fair
Come one, Come all!
Date: August 30, 2021
Time: 10am-2pm
Where: 4101 N. Corrington Ave Kansas City, MO 64117 (Holiday Inn Northeast banquet room)
Details: Companies across the Kansas City Metro will be in attendance looking to hire YOU! Come fill out applications and be interviewed on the spot! Jobs range from the hospitality industry, warehouse, restaurant, retail, amusement park and many more.... This is your time to shine! Any businesses looking to reserve a booth or for more info please call (816) 702-0306 or email sales.hikcmo@libertyhotelgroup.com
To learn more, visit: https://www.holidayinnkansascity.com/Events-Kansas-City-Missouri.php
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.