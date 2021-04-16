Heartland Health Laboratories, Inc. Logo

Join Our Team!

Employees are our most important asset, and each person is a valuable part of the whole company. When the skills and core values of many caring individuals come together, you create the structure for a strong, compassionate team. Our business is all about amazing patient care and the relationships we build. Loving our patients is our top priority and we are actively looking for employees who feel the same way. 

We are proud of our family-oriented atmosphere, and we take care to value and appreciate one another. Elizabeth Kent our CEO often says, “we are the inner family taking care of our outer family”. We believe through inclusion, collaboration, and shared ownership we provide the best possible compassionate care to the patients we serve. We are solutions based, finding the best resolutions from those working one-on-one with our patients and clients.

Are you ready to work with a compassionate team? Do you provide the best in patient and customer care? If so Heartland Health Laboratories, Inc. (HHL) is the place for you!

 

Now Hiring in Lenexa, KS!

View open positions and apply at

https://heartlandhealthlaboratoriesinc.easyapply.co/

or follow the links below for specific positions

 

Full-Time Mobile Phlebotomist

Learn more and apply at: https://easyapply.co/a/917c9b3b-4b88-4a3a-bfb9-30300d8c5d09

 

Mid-Day Mobile Phlebotomist Role

Learn more and apply at: https://easyapply.co/a/3ced3b82-99a9-4c05-9b2f-7967cf7203ea

 

Demographic Specialist - Clinical Laboratory

Learn more and apply at: https://easyapply.co/a/d9aadd66-5f3d-40ac-98ca-e6099c9b4aed

 

Specimen Processor

Learn more and apply at: https://easyapply.co/a/2106bfad-3160-41e6-958a-f9bd17b8f122

