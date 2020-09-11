We believe in helping people live the GoodLife. With the right resources, life is full of possibilities. Join us in our work to redefine what’s possible for seniors and people with disabilities.
Perks of Working with GoodLife
Discover a friendly work environment, unique and traditional schedules, health care benefits, matching 401k, career development (including paid training), paid time off and a meaningful career.
Now Hiring Direct Support Professionals!
We rely on our talented DSP team to assist our clients with daily living activities, personal care, and engaging with their community. We work with small groups of clients in a home setting. This is a comfortable, fun work environment where you can really make a difference!
To apply, go to:
https://mygoodlife.org/careers/
If you have any questions, please contact:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.