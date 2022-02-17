Event Description
Garmin is hosting a Manufacturing Blitz for entry-level day and evening shift Electronics Manufacturing positions – assemblers, machine operators and material handlers. Work in a NEW, state of the art, climate controlled, clean facility. Drop off your resumé on Thursday, February 24th from 12pm-5pm at Garmin Building 5, located in Olathe KS, right off of 151st and 1-35, or apply online at garmin.com/careers.
Garmin International is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, citizenship, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran’s status, age or disability.
Please visit our website for more details and to apply online garmin.com/careers.
