GardaWorld is a global leader in the security industry, offering a wealth of opportunity to individuals looking to gain experience and develop professionally in a growing industry. We offer flexible schedules, diverse work assignments spanning multiple industries, and training and career advancement opportunities. We encourage diversity and welcome reservists and veterans, women, newcomers, students, and retirees to join our team, as we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Job Responsibilities specific to this client site include, but are not limited to:
- Patrol
- Write reports
General Security responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Provide excellent customer service to our clients
- Observe, survey, and report activities at the assigned site
- Respond quickly to critical situations
- Ability to read and write detailed reports
- Enforce client procedures, regulations, and standards
To apply, go to:
https://www.garda.com/careers-us
Why work at Garda? Click here to learn more:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.