Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company, providing less-than-truckload (“LTL”), final mile, truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. We are a highly respected transportation and logistics Company with revenues in excess of $1B annually. We utilize an asset-light strategy to minimize our investments in equipment and facilities and to reduce our capital expenditures.
At the core of our strengths is our people. Our teammates share our core values and demonstrate a true passion for what we do. From our Diversity & Inclusion initiatives, to our proven development programs, Forward is a fantastic professional home for prospective teammates.
NOW HIRING FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS
IN KANSAS CITY:
Cargo Handler
Full and Part Time Positions Available
Kansas City, MO
Forward Air is seeking capable and career-oriented individuals to work in our fast-paced shipping/dock operation. Our Cargo Handlers are responsible for loading and unloading freight on our trailers in a safe and timely manner. All necessary training and materials for this position are provided.
To learn more contact Brandon Wyatt with Forward Air at BWyatt@forwardair.com or 937-215-0390 (call or text)
Open Interviews 5/3-5/7 7AM-7PM at 1013 Mexico City Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64153
Full Time- Kansas City, MO: https://eguq.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX/job/32962/?utm_medium=jobshare
Part Time- Kansas City, MO: https://eguq.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX/job/32963/?utm_medium=jobshare
